Kaas Plateau: India’s magical flower valley that changes colours every week. Watch the video

Step into a place that seems to change its colours every week, from golden yellows and soft whites to vibrant purples, pinks, and blues. Welcome to the stunning Kaas Plateau in Maharashtra, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site nestled in the Sahyadris near Satara. Often called a “living floral carpet,” Kaas comes alive only during the monsoon, when over 850 species of wildflowers bloom across the plateau.

Location: Kaas Plateau, Satara, Maharashtra

Best time to visit: Late August – Early October