Videos
Inside actor Shyamoupti Mudly's exclusive shoot for Indulge
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Step behind the scenes as the actress Shyamoupti Mudly transforms for the camera in an exclusive get-ready session. Makeup artist Surojit Sarkar crafts soft yet elegant looks, while stylist Anupam Chatterjee ties it all together with carefully curated ensembles. Catch all the glamour, details, and candid moments in the full video, dropping soon on our channel!
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