Videos
Meryl Streep and Martin Short spotted during a cozy dinner date. Watch the video
From award show appearances to viral hand-holding moments, Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s growing bond has fans buzzing about a possible romance
Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short Hollywood’s newest couple? The Only Murders in the Building co-stars have reignited dating rumours after a cozy dinner outing went viral online. From the Golden Globes to hand-holding moments, fans are loving this unexpected duo. Watch the full story now!
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