Behind the glam with Shyamoupti Mudly | Exclusive Indulge Vlog

Lights, camera, glam! Step into the world of fashion with actress Shyamoupti Mudly as she gets ready for her exclusive shoot with Indulge. From getting glammed up by makeup artist Surojit Sarkar to slipping into stunning looks styled by Anupam Chatterjee, this vlog is packed with fashion, fun, candid moments, and all the chaos that happens before the perfect shot. Catch the full BTS experience and see how the magic comes together on set!