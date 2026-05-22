Videos
From Arunachal to Asia’s podium: Taekwondo star Rupa Bayor’s historic bronze run. Watch the video
Arunachal’s Rupa Bayor continues her historic rise in taekwondo with a back-to-back Asian Championships medal
India’s taekwondo star Rupa Bayor continues her incredible rise on the Asian stage! Rupa has just won bronze at the 2026 Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, making her the first Indian ever to win medals in consecutive editions of the continental meet. Here's everything to know about her!