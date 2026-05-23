Videos
The Maharani who broke rules: Gayatri Devi’s love for cars & freedom. Watch the video
A timeless royal icon who redefined elegance with courage, broke conventions with confidence, and lived life on her own terms beyond tradition and expectations
On the birth anniversary of Maharani Gayatri Devi, we remember the iconic Jaipur royal who was much more than a symbol of elegance and grace. Known for her timeless beauty, chiffon sarees, and regal charm, Maharani Gayatri Devi was also a woman who challenged conventions. At a time when royal women were expected to stay behind purdah, she embraced independence, confidence, and even developed a passion for cars, breaking societal norms with style. A true icon ahead of her time, Maharani Gayatri Devi remains a symbol of courage, individuality, and modern royalty.