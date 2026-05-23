The Maharani who broke rules: Gayatri Devi’s love for cars & freedom. Watch the video

On the birth anniversary of Maharani Gayatri Devi, we remember the iconic Jaipur royal who was much more than a symbol of elegance and grace. Known for her timeless beauty, chiffon sarees, and regal charm, Maharani Gayatri Devi was also a woman who challenged conventions. At a time when royal women were expected to stay behind purdah, she embraced independence, confidence, and even developed a passion for cars, breaking societal norms with style. A true icon ahead of her time, Maharani Gayatri Devi remains a symbol of courage, individuality, and modern royalty.