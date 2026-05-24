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Actor Shyamoupti Mudly on fashion, marriage, and first film. Watch the video

Indulge catches actor Shyamoupti Mudly for an exclusive chat ahead of her debut movie Phool Pishi o Edward releasing May 29

Actress Shyamoupti Mudly gets candid about stepping into films with Phool Pishi o Edward, while also opening up about fashion, marriage, personal choices and navigating life in the public eye. From her evolving style to her excitement around the film, the conversation is packed with candid and refreshingly fun moments. Catch the full podcast!

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Actor interview
Shyamoupti Mudly