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Where to spot pink dolphins in India? Watch the video
India’s rare pink dolphins are turning coastal waters into extraordinary wildlife destinations with their unique beauty and fascinating presence.
India is home to the rare Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphins, often called pink dolphins because they develop soft pink and white-pink shades as they age. This unique colour comes from blood vessels close to their skin, giving them a natural blush effect. From Goa to Gujarat to Odisha, these pink dolphins turn an ordinary beach trip into an unforgettable wildlife experience.