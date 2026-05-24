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Why are Japanese strawberries so expensive? Watch the video
Beautifully grown, carefully picked, and luxuriously gifted, Japan’s strawberries are where perfection meets presentation in every bite.
Japanese strawberries are treated like luxury gifts in Japan, often costing more than chocolates. Grown in high-tech greenhouses, each fruit is carefully hand-picked, with premium varieties like Amaou known for their sweetness, texture, and perfect appearance. Packaged beautifully and given on special occasions, these strawberries are as much about presentation as they are about taste.