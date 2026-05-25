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Did you know Lakshadweep just got easier to visit? Watch the video
Lakshadweep travel just got easier with simplified permits, new tourism plans, and upgraded connectivity across the islands
Lakshadweep has always looked like a dream destination, but visiting these stunning islands was never easy. From complicated permits to local sponsor requirements, travelling here often felt harder than an international trip. But now, things are changing. The government has simplified the entry process, removed police clearance and local sponsor requirements, and is opening new islands like Suheli and Kadmat for tourism. Here's everything to know.
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