Feather Boas make a glamorous comeback at Cannes 2026. Watch the video

Feather boas are making a bold comeback in fashion! From Victorian luxury to 1920s flapper glam, all the way to Cannes 2026 where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in a feather boa look, this iconic accessory has evolved through decades of pop culture. From Harry Styles to Beyoncé and Dua Lipa, everyone has embraced the drama of feathers. So did you try pairing a boa with your outfit yet?