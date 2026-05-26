Videos
Home, memory & growing up: Ritwick Chakraborty gets candid. Watch the video
As Phera releases in cinemas, Ritwick Chakraborty reflects on memories, family and life’s quieter moments in a candid rapid-fire chat
As Phera arrives in cinemas, Ritwick Chakraborty joined us for a quick rapid-fire round where the conversation moved beyond Phera and into memory, family and the small things that shape people quietly over time. Just Ritwick being thoughtful, with the occasional dry humour slipping through.