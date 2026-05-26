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Island Breeze: The new weekday lunch band at Trincas. Watch the video
Kolkata’s iconic Trincas adds a retro musical touch to weekday lunches with Island Breeze, launched by legendary singer Usha Uthup
Kolkata's iconic restaurant Trincas is known for serving great food with a soulful side of music. Recently, they have introduced a new band that will be performing familiar tunes with a retro twist during lunch on weekdays. The band, Island Breeze, was recently launched by none other than the legend Usha Uthup, and Indulge had a front row seat as the magic unfolded.