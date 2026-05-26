Videos
Why are elderly people walking in slow motion? Tai Chi Walking explained! Watch the video
Discover the calm power of Tai Chi walking, the viral slow-motion fitness trend improving balance, health, and mindfulness worldwide
If you’ve seen elderly people walking super slowly in parks or on social media, chances are they’re doing Tai Chi walking — a slow-motion fitness trend that’s becoming hugely popular online. Tai Chi may look simple, but there’s a lot more going on behind those slow, controlled movements. Watch till the end to know why this calm workout is taking over social media.