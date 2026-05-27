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Before filters: 200 years of photography in one exhibition, The touching light. Watch the video
“Touching Light” exhibition traces 200 years of photography, from vintage cameras and rare prints to iconic studio works and historic visual storytelling.
Photography today is instant — a tap, a filter, and it’s done. But it wasn’t always this effortless. “Touching Light,” an exhibition by Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) and Museo Camera, takes you back to the roots of photography and its 200-year journey. From vintage box cameras and analog processes to black-and-white portraits, negatives, albumen prints, and rare studio works by Bourne & Shepherd and Darogha Abbas Ali’s “Beauties of Lucknow,” the exhibition showcases how photography has evolved over time. On display till May 29, 2026, this exhibition is a must-visit for anyone who loves photography, history, and visual storytelling.