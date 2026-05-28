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AlUla: The Saudi desert city people once feared to visit. Watch the video
Once feared as a cursed desert land, AlUla is now one of the Middle East’s most extraordinary travel and heritage destinations
For centuries, people believed AlUla — an ancient desert region in northwestern Saudi Arabia — was mysterious, forbidden, and even cursed. Today, it has transformed into one of the Middle East’s most breathtaking travel destinations. From ancient tombs to surreal desert landscapes, AlUla feels like history and science fiction colliding in the middle of the Arabian desert. Would you visit this place?