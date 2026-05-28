Anne Hathaway was half blind for a decade? Watch the video

Did you know Anne Hathaway struggled with vision loss for nearly a decade due to an early onset cataract? The Oscar-winning actress recently revealed that she went partially blind in her left eye by her 40s, and surgery became the only option, which went successfully. In this video, we also break down what cataracts actually are, how they affect vision, and what lifestyle habits may help reduce the risk. Cataracts usually develop after the age of 60, making Anne’s case unusually early and rare.