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Did you know Pretzels were once church rewards? Watch the video
From monastery rewards to global snack icon, discover the twisted history of pretzels in this delicious video
Pretzels are more than just a crunchy snack, they have a history that goes back centuries. From being handed out by monks as rewards for children learning prayers to becoming a beloved German staple and global comfort food, pretzels have come a long way. In this episode of Indulge, we explore the fascinating journey of pretzels, how Germany helped popularise them, why they are twisted into their iconic shape, and how the snack evolved into the many delicious varieties we enjoy today. Watch till the end for a tasty dive into food history!
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