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Actress Raima Sen gets candid with us on crush, legacy, and summer rituals! Watch the video
In a candid and fun-filled chat, Raima Sen opens up about her dream co-stars, travel essentials, personal favourites and more as she gears up for the release of Phool Pishi O Edward
In a fun round of questions, actress Raima Sen tells us about her dream co-stars, travel must-haves, her crush, legacy, summer rituals and more, ahead of the release of her upcoming film, Phool Pishi O Edward. Watch the whole video to know more