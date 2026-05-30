Honda introduces the Hybrid ZR-V to India, to be imported as a CBU

Honda has committed to bring in a number of CBUs to india, and as part of this comes the 2.0-litre Hybrid ZR-V. Deliveries start in the latter part of July 2026. Bookings open. The Honda ZR-V is equipped with a comprehensive safety package that includes eight airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, hill-descent control, hill-start assist, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, vehicle stability assist, and four-wheel disc brakes. Its Level 2 ADAS package features collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane-keeping assist, road-departure mitigation, automatic high beam, and lead vehicle departure notification. Additional safety features include a driver-attention monitor, rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, and an acoustic vehicle alert system for low-speed EV operation. Prices to be announced closer to deliveries.