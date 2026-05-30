Videos
How to get Shanaya Kapoor's viral Bob cut? Watch the video
Want a chic bob without the dreaded helmet effect? Steal Shanaya Kapoor’s hairstylist-approved haircut secret for effortless volume and movement
Thinking of getting a fresh chop but worried your bob will look more like a helmet than a high-fashion statement? Shanaya Kapoor’s stunning new short haircut is viral for a reason, and we are breaking down the exact secret behind her effortless, expensive-looking style! In this video, we dive into the technique used by her celebrity hairstylist, Aanchal A Morwani and you can say the exact same steps to your hair stylist!