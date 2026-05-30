Inside Phool Pishi o Edward's star-studded premiere night. Watch the video

The powerhouse director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee are back with their highly anticipated 2026 summer release, "Phool Pishi o Edward"! Here's a glimpse of the star-studded premiere night at a multiplex to catch a glimpse of the celebration. Watch the video for exclusive celebrity moments with the signature ensemble cast including Raima Sen, Sohini Sengupta, Ananya Chatterjee, Rishav Basu, and Shaheb Chatterjee. Plus, catch a glimpse of television favourite Shyamoupti Mudly making her grand movie debut!