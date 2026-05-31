Are striped shirts back? The newest celebrity trend explained! Watch the video

Is the striped button-down shirt the newest “It” fashion trend? That classic shirt in your wardrobe is suddenly having a major celebrity moment. From Reese Witherspoon to P!NK, stars in New York are turning the simple striped button-down into a chic, expensive-looking statement. From tucking it in, tying it at the waist, layering it over tees, or even using it as a beach cover-up — this shirt does it all. Lightweight, comfy, travel-friendly, and endlessly stylish… it might just be your next fashion essential. Watch the video to know how to style it like a celeb!