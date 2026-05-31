Mumbai’s pink Flamingos: Where & when to spot them? Watch the video

Every year, just before the monsoon, Mumbai transforms into a surreal pink landscape as thousands of flamingos arrive across its wetlands. But where do they come from, and why do they choose Mumbai? These graceful pink travellers follow the Central Asian Flyway, one of the world’s largest bird migration routes, traveling from regions across West and Central Asia. Best places to spot flamingos in Mumbai: Palm Beach Road – for easy roadside views and NRI Wetlands, Navi Mumbai – a major gathering point during high tide Best time to visit: Early morning (6:30–9 AM) or late afternoon (4:30–6 PM) for golden light and peak activity.