Full review of the all-new Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV

The introduction of two brand new BEVs on a new platform has made this manufacturer’s products not only futuristic but also brimming with practical technologies everyone can use.

Mahindra recently introduced its flagship Electric Origin SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e. They are built on a grounds-up electric origin architecture INGLO and are powered by MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world. These vehicles embody Mahindra’s vision of "Unlimit India"— an era where Indian innovation and design not only challenge global benchmarks but set new ones. Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs embody the Heartcore Design philosophy, crafting an emotional bond with their owners through bold innovation and modern luxury. With commanding exteriors and thoughtfully curated interiors, the BE 6e and XEV 9e set new benchmarks in aesthetics and functionality.

The introductory prices of BE 6e is INR 18.9 lakhs and XEV 9e is INR 21.9 lakhs. Do note that these prices are ex-showroom, and are for the base model. Deliveries start late February/early March 2025.