What's the story behind Jalsa? Vidya Balan and Vikram Malhotra tell us more...
Vidya Balan plays the lead in this thrilling movie that explores different themes. Vikram Malhotra from Abundantia Entertainment talks about why stories with women protagonists stand out.
Published : 11th April 2022 09:25 PM | Published : | 11th April 2022 09:25 PM
Vidya Balan plays the lead in this thrilling movie that explores different themes. Vikram Malhotra from Abundantia Entertainment talks about why stories with women protagonists stand out.