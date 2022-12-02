Talking culture with famous danseuse Anita Ratnam
We catch up with dancer Anita Ratnam to talk about her love for dance, neo bharatam, the kaisikam festival, the upcoming margazhi maadham celebrations, narthaki.com, her special connection to Goddess
Published : 02nd December 2022 05:11 PM | Published : | 02nd December 2022 05:11 PM
We catch up with dancer Anita Ratnam to talk about her love for dance, neo bharatam, the kaisikam festival, the upcoming margazhi maadham celebrations, narthaki.com, her special connection to Goddess