RRR special: Here's what viewers felt about the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer
Now that RRR, one of the most anticipated films of the year, is finally out in theatres, Indulge spoke to several viewers to see how they felt about the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer:
Published : 25th March 2022 06:21 PM | Published : | 25th March 2022 06:21 PM
Now that RRR, one of the most anticipated films of the year, is finally out in theatres, Indulge spoke to several viewers to see how they felt about the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer: