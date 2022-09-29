Home Videos Celebs & Entertainment

The Indulge Podcast: Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General to South India talks life in India, space tech and cricket

In this episode of The Indulge Podcast, Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General to South India discusses the collaboration between ISRO and the ASA, her enthusiasm for cricket, and more.

author_img Published :  29th September 2022 06:48 PM   |   Published :   |  29th September 2022 06:48 PM

