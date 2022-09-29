The Indulge Podcast: Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General to South India talks life in India, space tech and cricket
In this episode of The Indulge Podcast, Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General to South India discusses the collaboration between ISRO and the ASA, her enthusiasm for cricket, and more.
Published : 29th September 2022 06:48 PM | Published : | 29th September 2022 06:48 PM
In this episode of The Indulge Podcast, Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General to South India discusses the collaboration between ISRO and the ASA, her enthusiasm for cricket, and more.