Celebs & Entertainment
A-list stars come together at an Olympic event organised by Pharell Williams
The event featured a dazzling array of celebrities, including Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Mick Jagger and others
A star-studded gathering took place in Paris as Louis Vuitton's new Men's Creative Director Pharrell William hosted an event to revitalise the arts within the Olympic Games. The event featured a dazzling array of celebrities, including Charlize Theron, Zendaya, and Mick Jagger, who came together to support Williams' vision of incorporating artistic expression into future Olympic competitions.