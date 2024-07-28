Karen Fukuhara expresses excitement about her ‘The Boys’ character at San Diego Comic Con

The Boys star Karen Fukuhara recently expressed her excitement about the character arc of Kimiko Miyashiro at Comic-Con. The actress, who portrays a mute superhero, The Female, celebrated the character's significant development throughout the series, culminating in her ability to speak for the first time in the season four finale.

The Female, has been a central figure in the OTT series since its inception. Initially portrayed as a mute and formidable member of the vigilante group, The Boys, her character has undergone a complex evolution over the seasons.