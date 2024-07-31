Celebs & Entertainment

‘Captain America’ star Anthony Mackie on his humanitarian work in New Orleans

The star expressed a deep-rooted love for his city and explained how his success in the entertainment industry has empowered him to give back to his community

Anthony Mackie discusses the relationship between his superhero role in movies and his real-life humanitarian efforts in New Orleans. He emphasizes his deep love for his hometown and how his work as a superhero helps support his community, reflecting his commitment to his city's well-being.

