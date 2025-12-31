Trailer of Bridgerton Season 4 is out! Here is what to expect from the series

The official trailer for Bridgerton Season 4 was released by Netflix on December 25, well yes, it indeed was a Christmas gift. With less than a month left for its premier, we do a deep dive into all the new clips and images shared over the series' social media to dissect all the easter eggs of what one can expect from the hit British Regency era show!
While booktok fans have already broken down the plot to be inspired by Cinderella, the show has time and again proven to twist the plot enough to keep it interesting and the audience guessing. Netflix has confirmed that Season 4 will be split into two parts: Part 1 (Episodes 1–4) coming out on January 29 and Part 2 (Episodes 5–8) releasing on February 26.
The trailer confirms that the season focuses on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and is a faithful adaptation of Julia Quinn's third book, An Offer From a Gentleman. The trailer centers on the pivotal masquerade ball hosted by Violet Bridgerton, where Benedict meets the mysterious Lady in Silver. Yerin Ha stars as Sophie Baek, a maid who attends the ball in disguise. The trailer highlights their instant connection and Benedict's subsequent obsession with finding her.
The footage reveals that Sophie leaves behind a silver glove (instead of a glass slipper) as Benedict's only clue. It even explicitly teases a famous moment from the book where Sophie encounters Benedict while he is skinny-dipping in a lake. We are also introduced to Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung) and her daughters Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao) and Posy Li (Isabella Wei). Sophie works as a maid in their household.
Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) are seen enjoying the bliss of newlyweds, while Violet Bridgerton is seen pursuing her own connection with Lord Marcus Anderson and encouraging Benedict to marry and advising him with words "life is meant to be lived!" Eloise Bridgerton appears to assist Benedict in his search for the mystery woman and Francesca alongside her husband, John Stirling (Victor Alli) are expected to be a secondary focus of the season.