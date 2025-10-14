Bengaluru-based DJ Stalvart John leads disco's modern makeover with EP Dynamite Cuts Vol 1

Disco is going through an exciting modern makeover and it’s beginning right here in Bengaluru! City-based DJ and music producer Stalvart John, who founded Dynamite Disco Club (DDC), a movement in the realm of disco and house music experience, has released the 50th EP under DDC — Dynamite Cuts Vol 1.

Stalvart, who is also a mentor to multiple up-and-coming electronic music artistes, shares the stage with musicians Farhan Rehman, Nida Merchant and SourFunk. This four-track EP features months’ worth of creative work by the featured artistes. “Each track tells a kind of style that we’ve been pushing into the electronic music spectrum,” says Stalvart who had joined us for a heart-to-heart before the digital release.