Pharrell Williams unveils newest collection for this legacy brand

From the elegance of Sabrina Carpenter to the charisma of Stormzy and Maya Jama, each pose captured the essence of haute couture

Pharrell Williams' latest collection for Louis Vuitton sparked a star-studded affair drawing celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Stormzy, Maya Jama and Joel Edgerton.

The runway show dazzled with avant-garde designs and impeccable craftsmanship, culminating in a grand finale that showcased Pharrell Williams and his fashion crew.

