Expressions Podcast Episode 8: Author Shoba Narayan on the Joys of Writing, Weaving, and Bird Watching
On this Expressions podcast with Neha, Shoba Narayan describes her literary journey, her passion for documenting Indian weaving traditions, birdwatching adventures, and the true joys of embracing life’s whimsical fascinations!
Expressions Podcast Episode 7: Kalari Expert Raam Kumar throws light on the traditions and rigours of Kalaripayattu