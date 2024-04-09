Here's how you can make Puran Poli at home

Dough Ingredients:

Method:

Apply 1 tbsp oil and put in a bowl. Clean Wrap and allow it to rest for 1 hour.

Add oil and slowly add water and start kneading to form a soft dough.

In a bowl add wheat flour, refined flour, turmeric and salt. Mix well.

Dal stuffing Ingredients:

Accompaniments

Method:

Soak the chana dal for at least 1 hour. Drain the water and put it in a pressure cooker. Add turmeric, salt and desi ghee.

Allow it to whistle for 3 times. Remove from the flame and let it cook in the cooker itself.

Open the cooker and take out the cooked dal. Remove excess water and keep aside.

Take a pan and add oil and sauté the dal for a while. Add jaggery and cook for 5-7 minutes and keep on mashing the dal.

Add green cardamom powder & desi ghee and mix well. Remove and allow it to cool. Keep aside.

Divide the dough and stuffing in 15 equal parts.

Roll the dough and stuff the filling inside and again roll it until flat.

Heat the pan and cook the puran poli on it. Once cooked slightly from both the sides apply desi ghee and finish.