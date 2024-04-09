Food & Recipes

Here's how you can make Puran Poli at home

Chef Nitin Pal Singh sahres his recipe of Puran Poli

Dough Ingredients:

  • Wheat flour 1 cup

  • Refined flour 2 cups

  • Turmeric powder 1 tsp

  • Salt 1 tsp

  • Refined oil 2 tbsp

  • Warm water as required

 Method:

  • In a bowl add wheat flour, refined flour, turmeric and salt. Mix well.

  • Add oil and slowly add water and start kneading to form a soft dough.

  • Apply 1 tbsp oil and put in a bowl. Clean Wrap and allow it to rest for 1 hour.

 Dal stuffing Ingredients:

  • Chana dal 2 cup

  • Turmeric powder 1 tsp

  • Desi ghee 1 tbsp

  • Salt 1 tsp

  • Water 4 cups

  • Grated jaggery 2 cups

Accompaniments

  • Desi Ghee ½ cup

  • Jaggery ½ cup

  • Butter Milk ½ cup garnished with coriander sprig

Method:

  • Soak the chana dal for at least 1 hour. Drain the water and put it in a pressure cooker. Add turmeric, salt and desi ghee.

  • Allow it to whistle for 3 times. Remove from the flame and let it cook in the cooker itself.

  • Open the cooker and take out the cooked dal. Remove excess water and keep aside.

  • Take a pan and add oil and sauté the dal for a while. Add jaggery and cook for 5-7 minutes and keep on mashing the dal.

  • Add green cardamom powder & desi ghee and mix well. Remove and allow it to cool. Keep aside.

  • Divide the dough and stuffing in 15 equal parts.

  • Roll the dough and stuff the filling inside and again roll it until flat.

  • Heat the pan and cook the puran poli on it. Once cooked slightly from both the sides apply desi ghee and finish.

  • Serve Hot with jaggery, desi ghee & butter milk.

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com