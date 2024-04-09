Here's how you can make Puran Poli at home
Dough Ingredients:
Wheat flour 1 cup
Refined flour 2 cups
Turmeric powder 1 tsp
Salt 1 tsp
Refined oil 2 tbsp
Warm water as required
Method:
In a bowl add wheat flour, refined flour, turmeric and salt. Mix well.
Add oil and slowly add water and start kneading to form a soft dough.
Apply 1 tbsp oil and put in a bowl. Clean Wrap and allow it to rest for 1 hour.
Dal stuffing Ingredients:
Chana dal 2 cup
Turmeric powder 1 tsp
Desi ghee 1 tbsp
Salt 1 tsp
Water 4 cups
Grated jaggery 2 cups
Accompaniments
Desi Ghee ½ cup
Jaggery ½ cup
Butter Milk ½ cup garnished with coriander sprig
Method:
Soak the chana dal for at least 1 hour. Drain the water and put it in a pressure cooker. Add turmeric, salt and desi ghee.
Allow it to whistle for 3 times. Remove from the flame and let it cook in the cooker itself.
Open the cooker and take out the cooked dal. Remove excess water and keep aside.
Take a pan and add oil and sauté the dal for a while. Add jaggery and cook for 5-7 minutes and keep on mashing the dal.
Add green cardamom powder & desi ghee and mix well. Remove and allow it to cool. Keep aside.
Divide the dough and stuffing in 15 equal parts.
Roll the dough and stuff the filling inside and again roll it until flat.
Heat the pan and cook the puran poli on it. Once cooked slightly from both the sides apply desi ghee and finish.
Serve Hot with jaggery, desi ghee & butter milk.