Home Videos Gadgets & Tech

Indulge Gadgets: Should you buy Vingajoy VB SX10 'Chotta Bheem' powerbank or not?

This 'made-in-India 10,000 mAh Powerbank comes with a sleek and slim design fitted with modern features that can also support charging other devices. Here's our full review of the power bank.

author_img Published :  10th December 2022 02:58 PM   |   Published :   |  10th December 2022 02:58 PM

This 'made-in-India 10,000 mAh Powerbank comes with a sleek and slim design fitted with modern features that can also support charging other devices. Here's our full review of the power bank.

TAGS
Tech Indulge Miss Glam World 2018 powerbank Gadget Vingajoy 10000mAh powerbank made in India

Comments