Indulge Gadgets: Here's our review of the Zebronics Zeb Companion 500 Keyboard and Mouse Combo

2.4GHz WiFi is supported by the Zebronics Zeb Companion 500 Keyboard and Mouse Combo. Both of the gadgets support USB-equipped PCs, Macbooks, and laptops. Check out the features inside

author_img Published :  23rd October 2022 03:13 PM   |   Published :   |  23rd October 2022 03:13 PM

