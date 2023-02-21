Indulge gadgets: Str8bat - Cricket Bat Sensor
We have got an advanced sports gadget from str8bat for all the upcoming cricketers out there. This is a stick-on bat sensor that gives the power of real-time analysis to players and coaches.
