Home Videos Gadgets & Tech

Indulge gadgets: Str8bat - Cricket Bat Sensor

We have got an advanced sports gadget from str8bat for all the upcoming cricketers out there. This is a stick-on bat sensor that gives the power of real-time analysis to players and coaches.

author_img Published :  21st February 2023 06:22 PM   |   Published :   |  21st February 2023 06:22 PM

We have got an advanced sports gadget from str8bat for all the upcoming cricketers out there. This is a stick-on bat sensor that gives the power of real-time analysis to players and coaches.

TAGS
Cricket Tech fitness sensors cricketor str8bat sensor Farhaan Tipu gadget reviews

Comments