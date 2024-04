Gadgets & Tech

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7: Indulge Gadgets

Today, we're getting our hands dirty with a phone built for the trenches, not the trenches of war, but the trenches of everyday life. We're talking about the all-new Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, the latest addition to Samsung's rugged smartphone lineup. But is it just a tough exterior, or does it pack a punch under the hood too?