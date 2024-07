Gadgets & Tech

AIWA Magnifiq Soundbar KABUKI review

With the AIWA Magnifiq Soundbar KABUKI - AW-SSB180, we're expanding into the home entertainment market today. At an affordable price, this soundbar promises to improve your movie nights and music listening experiences. Can it, however, produce the massive sound we want? Let's take it apart, assemble it, and test it.