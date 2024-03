Gadgets & Tech

Tech Guide to Light Up Your Holi Celebration: Indulge gadgets

With Holi just around the corner, it's time to gear up for the festival of colors! But between the vibrant chaos and the laughter-filled water fights, there's the challenge of protecting your gadgets and capturing those unforgettable moments. Today, we're showcasing 9 tech must-haves to make your Holi celebration legendary