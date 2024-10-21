Revisiting the Boult Trail Smartwatch

In this late review, we delve into the Boult Trail Smartwatch, priced at approximately ₹1,199. This stylish and durable smartwatch is designed for fitness enthusiasts, featuring a vibrant display, fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and multiple sports modes. We’ll evaluate its performance, battery life, and user interface to see how it stacks up in the competitive smartwatch market. Whether you're looking for a new fitness companion or curious about its features, our review has you covered.