Sony ULT Field 7 Review: Indulge Gadgets

The Sony ULT Field 7, priced at Rs. 49,990, is a powerhouse of sound that offers rich audio and deep bass for an immersive listening experience—ideal for parties or outdoor gatherings. With an IP67 rating, it's weatherproof and perfect for any environment. If you want a speaker that combines power and durability, the Sony ULT Field 7 is the perfect choice. For a detailed review, check out our full video review!