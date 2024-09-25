Gadgets & Tech
BenQ ScreenBar Halo Review: Indulge Gadgets
The BenQ ScreenBar Halo is a sleek and innovative lighting solution that easily attaches to your monitor, providing even, glare-free illumination for your workspace. Priced at ₹15,990, it features adjustable brightness, color temperature, and an ambient light sensor for optimal lighting. Its stylish design enhances your setup while promoting eye comfort.
