Mind & Body
Expressions Podcast Episode 4: Martial Artist Kiran Kumar talks about the creative and spiritual art of Ninjutsu!
The Ninjutsu expert talks about the spiritual aspects of the art, revelations from his journey thus far, and his training in Ninjutsu
On the previous Expressions podcast, Neha talks about interior design, self-expression through decor, styling with passion, and more, with one of India's most sought-after interior designers, Vinita Chaitanya.
Expressions Podcast Episode 3: Celebrated interior designer, Vinita Chaitanya on home aesthetics and the spirit of style!