Web Stories

Adopted a stray dog? 4 things you should do first

The ultimate new pet welcome guide for adopted stray
Just adopted a stray? Here’s how to make them feel at homePexels
Published on
Updated on
2 min read
Pexels

Take them to the vet

First, book a vet visit immediately. Even if they seem healthy, a full check-up ensures they’re vaccinated, dewormed, and free from hidden illnesses.

Pexels

Help them ease in

Next, create a safe space at home. A cosy bed, fresh water, and a quiet corner will help them adjust without feeling overwhelmed.

Pexels

Healthy diet

Introduce them to good nutrition. Switch to a balanced diet gradually so their stomach can adapt without any digestive trouble.

Pexels

Be patient

Finally, give them time, patience, and love. Strays may take a while to trust, but with consistent care, they’ll soon see you as family.

Click here
stray dogs

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com