Amy Schumer reportedly set to split from husband Chris Fischer

Three days ago, Amy took to Instagram to drop back to back posts to show off her slimmed down look. She was posing on a staircase wearing a soft yellow mini dress. Her and Chris' 6-year-old son, Gene also featured in some of the pictures.

What was most noticeable in the pictures was that Amy Schumer was not wearing her wedding ring, hinting at a possible divorce from husband Christ Fischer. However, there is no confirmation regarding the alleged split.

The actor-comedian, 44 captioned one of her posts, "Trying to go to the party but someone won’t go to bed".

Amy had made headlines in November when she removed her pre-weight loss pictures from her Instagram, including pictures of Chris Fischer. She then posted a carousel of herself where she was also not wearing her wedding ring. In the post she wrote, "I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!"

Later, addressing the much criticised move, she had said, "Your Instagram is not your identity it’s a curation of what you want the world to see and I feel great strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that".

However, a media outlet has reported that a source has revealed that Amy Schumer is "100% getting divorced" and now that she is skinny, she is apparently "over it". According to a report, a divorce is on its way soon.