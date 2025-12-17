5 quirky Christmas decor ideas

Travel memorabilia
Make you Christmas tree a canvas for your travels all throughout the year and use travel stamps and other mementos from your vacations as unique decorations this Christmas.
Old jewellery
Why go for traditional Christmas decorations when it can be fun? Dig out your old, perhaps unused piece of jewellery to decorate different parts of the house.
"Book"mas tree
Skip the basic Christmas tree. Take out the books out of the shelves and pile them up like a tree, a unique idea for bookaholics!
Colour-code your decorations
Ditch the traditional red and green and for some warm pastel shades like baby blue or sage green, that scream winter but give your Christmas decorations a look that will definitely stand out.
Keep it minimal
Who said Christmas decorations have to be extravagant? Keep it simple and sustainable. Make decors at home with upcycled clothes and wooden frames instead of plastic decorations. Add some lights to jazz it all up.